Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, December 21st.

Boys:

Crittenden County 65, Trinity Whitesville 59

Daviess County 63, Hopkinsville 53

McLean County 75, Hickman County 45

Murray 71, Todd Central 35

Murray 54, Owensboro Catholic 50

Calloway County 62, Cairo 54

Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway County 52

Paducah Tilghman 72, University Heights 66

University Heights 85, Cairo 64

Ballard Memorial 69, Dawson Springs 63

Mayfield 72, Fort Campbell 50

Massac County 59, Anna-Jonesboro 49

Girls:

Breckinridge County 55, Calloway County 47

Whitley County 69, Murray 53

Lyon County 55, Western 20