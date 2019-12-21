Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, December 21st.
Boys:
Crittenden County 65, Trinity Whitesville 59
Daviess County 63, Hopkinsville 53
McLean County 75, Hickman County 45
Murray 71, Todd Central 35
Murray 54, Owensboro Catholic 50
Calloway County 62, Cairo 54
Paducah Tilghman 61, Calloway County 52
Paducah Tilghman 72, University Heights 66
University Heights 85, Cairo 64
Ballard Memorial 69, Dawson Springs 63
Mayfield 72, Fort Campbell 50
Massac County 59, Anna-Jonesboro 49
Girls:
Breckinridge County 55, Calloway County 47
Whitley County 69, Murray 53
Lyon County 55, Western 20