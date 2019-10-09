Watch again

Marshall County improved by six shots in Wednesday's second round en route to a third place finish at the Leachman Auto/KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship. The Lady Marshals were led by Savannah Howell, who shot a 74 on her way to finishing in a tie for 8th place.

Individually, McCracken County's Jessica Stephens finished her high school career in style. Stephens finished at +9 (77-76) which was good for 4th place overall. Boyd County Olivia Hensley won medalist honors finishing at 2-under par.

Lyon County's Cathryn Brown and Marshall County's Megan Hertter tied for 12th place finishing at +13.

