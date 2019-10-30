Here are reported high school volleyball scores from Friday, October 30th.
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
McCracken County d. Ballard Memorial 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Graves County d. Christian Fellowship 25-13, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Region 2 Semifinals
Henderson County d. Caldwell County 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8
University Heights d. Crittenden County 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
IHSA
1A Cobden Regional Semifinals
Cobden d. Egyptian 25-23, 25-9
NCOE d. Shawnee 25-6, 25-4
1A Goreville Regional Semifinals
Goreville d. Century 18-25, 25-9, 25-18
Carrier Mills d. Crab Orchard 25-13, 30-28