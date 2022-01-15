NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Murray State Racers stayed undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play Saturday with an 82-60 victory over the Belmont Bruins at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The win moved MSU (14-2) to 4-0 in conference play and stopped the Bruins' 19-game home win streak and gave them their first loss in conference play (13-4, 3-1).
Justice Hill scored a career-high 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting from field including 8-of-11 from the 3-point line. When he added 8-of-11 from the free throw line, it marked the highest scoring game in the 2021-22 OVC season. Tevin Brown scored 18 points and with four made threes, is three from breaking the Murray State career record. Having his playing time limited to under 18 minutes because of foul trouble, KJ Williams still managed to score 13 points.
The Racers' first half box score should probably be framed. It's not often a Murray State team hits 11-of-14 from the 3-point line for 78 percent in a half. In total, MSU hit 16-of-24 from the field for a 68 percent clip. It all combined to give MSU a 48-35 lead at the halftime intermission. Hill was 6-of-6 from the 3-point line and posted 25 points in the first 20 minutes of action. The expected Belmont push was only able to trim one point from the MSU halftime lead to 12 points with 13:41 remaining. When Williams made a dunk on a fast break, the Racers had outscored the Bruins 18-12 in the first eight minutes of the second half to grab their largest lead of the day of 19 points at 66-47 with 11:39 remaining. Hill was on his way to career night with 10:39 left, he made his eighth 3-pointer to reach 36 points.
The Racers ended the game shooting 51 percent from the field on 26-of-51, while holding the Bruins to 41 percent on 24-of-59. From the 3-point line, the Racers were 14-of-25 for 56 percent, while Belmont hit 28 percent on 5-of-23. MSU's 14 threes matches their season-high that they hit at Memphis (Dec. 10). The Racers limited their turnovers to eight.