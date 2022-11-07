PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Blake Hinson had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh cruised past UT Martin 80-58 in a season opener. Hinson shot 9-for-18 from the field, including 4-of-12 3-pointers, and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
It was Hinson's first game since the 2019-20 season. He averaged 9.1 points per game and made 91 3-point field goals at Mississippi before transferring following his sophomore season.
Hinson sat out the past two seasons at Iowa State due to medical reasons (2020-21) and a coaching change (2021-22). Federiko Federiko had 13 points and seven rebounds, Greg Elliott scored 11 points and Jamarius Burton added 10 points and seven assists for the Panthers.