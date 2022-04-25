MAYFIELD, Ky. - The last three boys basketball coaches hired at Graves County have all gone on to win regional titles....
The Eagles are hoping that trend continues with the addition of their next head coach, Jason Holland.
Graves County officially introduced Holland as its next boys basketball coach on Monday. Holland has a lengthy coaching resume in Kentucky. He last coached at South Warren, but has had stops at Montgomery County and Oldham county.
Holland has recorded over 300 wins and two regional titles as a head coach in the state, and is hoping to add even more with the Eagles.
"Good things happen to people who work hard," Holland said. "That's what we'll do immediately; we're going to start out working people. That's what those [Graves County] guys did to win the region in the 90s. It didn't just happen by luck. They outworked everybody else."
Holland will try and turn around a Graves County program that finished 15-15 last season.