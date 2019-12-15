Murray State named its newest football coach on Saturday with the appointment of Dean Hood.
Hood has spent the last three seasons as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at the University of Kentucky. He also worked as a coordinator at Wake Forest.
Hood is no stranger to the OVC, as he spent eight seasons as the head coach at Eastern Kentucky, compiling a record of 44-19, winning two OVC Championships and tallying three FCS playoff appearances.
In addition to bringing a winning culture to Murray State, Hood said he hopes to establish success for athletes off the field.
“I’m excited because [athletic director Kevin Saal] aligned with my thinking of let’s win a championship, but let’s make sure, at the end of the day, that we’re helping these guys the next 40, 50, 60 years of their lives with real life stuff,” Hood said.
Hood is the 19th coach in Murray State football history, and replaces former coach Mitch Stewart, who was relieved of his duties after the Racers’ final game on Nov. 23.
The new Racer skipper’s contract is worth four years, $190,000, which is significantly more than Stewart’s $145,000 contract with the program.
This salary increase, as well as Saal’s announcement of the “Clear the Track” initiative, a new fundraising effort for Murray State football, is a part of a larger effort to divert resources in order to invest in the Racer football program.
“Well, there’s no secret that it takes resources for us to be successful, and when you look at the last 15 or 20 years, that hasn’t necessarily been the case here,” Saal said. “Now, I will tell you, from an administrative stand point on campus, in terms of support and scholarships and those sorts of things, as I said in my comments, the University has put this program in the last two or three years well before my arrival on the pathway towards success.”
Hood will officially begin his coaching duties on Jan. 1, 2019, as he will finish up the season with the Wildcats in their final bowl game on Dec. 31.