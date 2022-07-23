FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The 2022 football season will mark the third year for Murray State football coach Dean Hood.
But for Hood, this offseason has been the most important. Hood has coached through a tumultuous couple years with the Racers.
The pandemic eliminated the traditional offseason the last two years. That's a challenge everyone had to deal with, but especially hard for a new coach.
He said social distancing and an abbreviated offseason has made his first two years a challenge. His players agree.
"Being able to get back towards the normalcy has kind of helped a lot of people," said senior offensive lineman Levi Nesler. "You kind of get to focus on other things for awhile, and then you get to hone back into football. I think that's been the biggest part of it all."
Naturally, the Racers have welcomed the return to a traditional offseason calendar the last few months.
Hood said getting his team acclimated with one another has been critical in bringing his team closer together.
"No doubt feel more ready, and it was much needed, too. We lost 16 seniors, we had 11 guys go in the portal, we had eight guys decide not to play football anymore," Hood said. "So, that's 35 new faces. Our current 15 seniors needed time to kind of acclimate, welcome in those guys to the family, but also show them, 'Hey, this is how we do things,' and get them brought into the culture."
Murray State will open up its season on Sept. 3 against Texas Tech.