HOPKINSVILLE, KY -- Hopkinsville, like every other team getting ready to open up the 2023 season, is looking to make it a year to remember.
However, the Tigers have several different reasons for that. One, they simply want to win and challenge for a deep playoff run.
Two, it will most likely be their final season as a program as they are set to merge with Christian County for next season ahead of their consolidation as Christian County Hopkinsville Academy.
"When you talk about a football program that's been around for 119 years, there's not many schools in the state that get to laud that," said head coach Marc Clark. "There's times when you're in the thick of it and you're coaching every day, and you're going to school everyday that you don't sit back and think, 'I'm really lucky.' I'm just humbled and blessed just to have a small part in this tradition-rich program."
As Clark pointed out, this will be the 119th season for Hopkinsville Tiger football. Originally it was planned for last year to be the final season before the merger, but that was postponed as the school district was waiting for ground to be broke on the new high school.
The Tigers will open this season on the road at Greenwood.