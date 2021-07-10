LOUISVILLE, KY -- A 3-year-old colt co-owned by the wife of embattled trainer Bob Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday, when he finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park.
That's where Baffert has been temporarily suspended and is suing to regain access. Du Jour ran in the name of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott for the 1 1/4-mile turf race.
The colt is co-owned by Jill Baffert and Debbie Lanni, a friend of the Bafferts. The fourth-place finish was worth $65,000. Baffert is suing the New York Racing Association to regain access to Belmont Park, Saratoga and Aqueduct.