PADUCAH, Ky. -- Chris Haas has put together some strong baseball teams at St. Mary in recent years.
He's led the Vikings to back-to-back winning seasons since becoming coach in 2019, and this year looks to be no different.
The Vikings are once again off to a stellar start to the season. They're 10-2 this year, and coming off their second-straight All "A" regional championship this past week.
Much of that success is a credit to his team's hitting this season.
St. Mary is second in the state in runs per game this year, averaging over 11 per contest.
"The guys have been swinging the bat well," Haas said. "They're aggressive early in the count with strikes in the zone. Certainly as you get deeper in the count, the pitcher forces you to hit their pitch. Our guys take a good approach at the plate, and have been putting the ball in play on a line."
They're ranked near the top in the state in just about every offensive category. St. Mary's Landon Durbin and Landre Smiles are both batting over .500 this season.
That's just a small part of why this team has been so successful. But the Vikings say their hitting success is a big credit to coaching.
"I would attribute that to our coaching, no doubt," said senior Brandon Quigley. "We have Chris Haas and his brothers. They really know their stuff when it comes to baseball, especially hitting. Chris is pretty on top of showing us how to get better, and to continue to keep our bats hot, and change what we can to get better."
St. Mary will play in All "A" State sectionals against Caldwell County on Friday, April 21. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at St. Mary.