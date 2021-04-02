Highlands made 11 three-pointers en route to a 63-53 win over McCracken County in the KHSAA Boys State Quarterfinals.
Luke Muller made seven three-pointers for the Bluebirds, as he scored a game-high 29 points.
McCracken County trailed 31-26 at the half. The Mustangs used a pair of three-pointers from Brant Brower and Ian Hart to take their first lead at 32-31. From there, the Bluebirds answered with an 8-0 run to retake control.
Highlands' lead got as big as 12 with 1:55 left in the third-quarter. The Mustangs rallied to close within 52-50 with 4:13 left in the game, but McCracken County would only score three points the rest of the way.
Ian Hart led the led Mustangs with 15 points and six rebounds.
McCracken County's season comes to a close with a record of 23-7.