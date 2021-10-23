MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - Keon Howard accounted for four touchdowns, Peyton Logan ran for 159 yards and a score, and UT Martin outlasted Southeast Missouri State 38-30.
Howard completed 17 of 25 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and he ran for two other scores.
His 51-yard TD pass to Rodney Williams II gave the Skyhawks a 31-10 lead midway through the third quarter.
SE Missouri State rallied with two touchdown passes from CJ Ogbanna to Johnny King and two field goals by Kenny Doak.
However, Logan's 75-yard touchdown run that had given UT Martin a 38-23 lead proved decisive.
Photo courtesy: UT Martin Athletics