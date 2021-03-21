SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson scored 14 points apiece and No. 18 Kentucky grinded out a 71-63 win over Idaho State in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
The game wasn't offensively pleasing until a wide-open fourth quarter. The Wildcats, the fourth seed in the River Walk Region, took an opening punch from the 13th-seeded Bengals and then battled back. The Bengals had 31 points through three quarters and 32 points in the fourth, outscoring Kentucky by eight.
The Wildcats face fifth-seeded Iowa in the second round on Tuesday. Diaba Konate led the Big Sky Conference champion Bengals with 16.