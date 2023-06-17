PADUCAH, Ky. -- It was a celebratory night on Saturday for two softball stars from the McCracken County area.
Erica Howard and and Hannah Ridolfi were both inducted into the Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Corbin, Kentucky.
Howard is a 2012 graduate of Reidland High School. She had a batting average of over .370 her last three seasons with the greyhounds.
Hannah Ridolfi is a 2016 graduate of McCracken County.
Her senior year, Ridolfi went 12-2 as a starting pitcher, with an ERA of 1.93.
Both hall-of-famers were responsible for multiple regional titles and state championships for their respective schools.