The Illinois High School Association has canceled all sporting events, both regular season and postseason, for the rest of the academic school year -- both regular season and postseason.
The IHSA has left open the possibility for some games to be played in an effort to allow schools to hold "senior nights" for their kids, but that's way down the road, if it's even possible.
Pat Clark is the Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Director at Massac County High School. Whole Tuesday's news was inevitable in a lot of ways, it still stung Clark.
"As a coach, I look forward all year to getting to take the field with these guys and experience that time with them," Clark said, "and now having to look forward to wait essentially a whole other year to have that opportunity. Definitely not something I'm enjoying but, I'm trying to find the silver lining and being able to spend time at home with my wife and kids, knowing that our team and families are safe, and hopefully we can all get through this together and look forward to next year."