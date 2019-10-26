PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, the Illinois High School Association released the brackets for the 2019 prep football playoffs.

Below is a list of area teams who will be participating this season. All games will begin on November 2nd, with game times yet to be announced.

CLASS 2A

Eldorado (5-4) at Bismarck (8-1)

Sesser-Valier (5-4) at Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)

Class 3A

Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1)

West Frankfort (6-3) at Mater Dei (8-1)

Class 4A

Salem (7-2) at Benton (8-1)

Murphysboro (7-2) at Civic Memorial (7-2)

Class 5A

Triad (6-3) at Marion (8-1)

Mascoutah (6-3) at Carbondale (8-1)

For the rest of this years playoff brackets, click here.

