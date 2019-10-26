PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, the Illinois High School Association released the brackets for the 2019 prep football playoffs.
Below is a list of area teams who will be participating this season. All games will begin on November 2nd, with game times yet to be announced.
CLASS 2A
Eldorado (5-4) at Bismarck (8-1)
Sesser-Valier (5-4) at Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
Class 3A
Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1)
West Frankfort (6-3) at Mater Dei (8-1)
Class 4A
Salem (7-2) at Benton (8-1)
Murphysboro (7-2) at Civic Memorial (7-2)
Class 5A
Triad (6-3) at Marion (8-1)
Mascoutah (6-3) at Carbondale (8-1)
