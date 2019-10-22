Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (8-0) 80 1
2. Loyola (6-2) 66 2
3. Gurnee Warren (8-0) 59 3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 54 5
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-1) 52 T6
6. Minooka (8-0) 36 8
7. Niles Notre Dame (7-1) 35 4
8. Oswego (8-0) 24 9
9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 19 T6
10. Bolingbrook (6-2) 5 10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. Nazareth (1) (8-0) 69 2
3. Glenbard West (8-0) 67 3
4. Hersey (8-0) 49 4
5. Phillips (7-1) 47 5
6. Batavia (6-2) 37 7
7. Rolling Meadows (8-0) 34 6
8. Willowbrook (7-1) 27 9
9. Normal Community (7-1) 21 10
10. Benet (6-2) 4 8
Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. Crete-Monee (1) (8-0) 71 2
3. Simeon (6-1) 62 3
4. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 54 6
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards (7-1) 54 5
6. Antioch (7-1) 31 7
7. Providence (6-2) 30 8
8. Cary-Grove (6-2) 19 4
9. Normal West (6-2) 17 NR
10. Peoria Central (7-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Sterling (8-0) 77 2
3. Hillcrest (7-1) 68 T3
4. Rockford Boylan (8-0) 60 T3
5. Montini (6-2) 51 5
6. Sycamore (7-1) 43 6
7. St. Rita (5-3) 35 8
8. Kankakee (7-1) 24 9
9. Carbondale (7-1) 20 10
10. Dunlap (7-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (7) (8-0) 88 2
2. Coal City (2) (8-0) 82 3
3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 58 4
4. St. Francis (7-1) 52 10
5. IC Catholic (7-1) 51 1
6. Mt. Zion (8-0) 49 6
7. Stillman Valley (8-0) 48 5
8. Columbia (8-0) 30 8
9. Illinois Valley Central (8-0) 15 NR
10. Effingham (7-1) 7 7
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (7) (8-0) 97 2
2. Byron (1) (7-1) 87 3
3. Wilmington (1) (7-1) 69 1
3. Beardstown (1) (8-0) 69 4
5. Vandalia (8-0) 65 5
6. Fairfield (8-0) 54 7
7. Princeton (7-1) 37 9
8. DuQuoin (8-0) 32 NR
9. Breese Mater Dei (7-1) 14 NR
10. Pana (7-1) 12 8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (6) (8-0) 95 1
2. Clifton Central (3) (8-0) 92 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-1) 78 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (7-1) 73 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (7-1) 62 5
6. Knoxville (8-0) 50 6
7. Sterling Newman (7-1) 38 7
8. Bismarck-Henning (7-1) 32 8
9. Auburn (6-2) 20 9
10. Flora (6-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Chester 3.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (8-0) 79 2
3. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) 68 3
4. Morrison (8-0) 55 4
5. Aquin (8-0) 53 7
6. Hope Academy (7-1) 45 8
7. Camp Point Central (7-1) 31 9
8. Forreston (6-2) 20 6
9. Athens (6-2) 15 10
10. Carrollton (7-1) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.