There appears to be a standoff brewing between the state of Illinois and the Illinois High School Association over whether winter sports will be played in 2020.
Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Health reclassified basketball from medium-risk to high-risk in relation to concerns over COVID-19. Moving the sport to high-risk meant the only thing teams could do was have non-contact practices.
Thursday, the IHSA Board of Directors announced basketball practices can begin on November 16th, and games can start on November 30th. The Board released a statement that reads, in part:
“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.
The high school basketball season was potentially put on hold on October 27, when Governor Pritzker announced that IDPH had changed basketball’s risk level from medium risk to high risk.
After diligent discussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA SMAC as it relates to basketball. The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens. However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.
Instead, we will require all IHSA basketball teams to adhere to those SMAC mitigations, and allow local school officials to make decisions related to participation."
In response to the IHSA Board of Directors, Wednesday night, Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala sent a letter to schools that urging them to “prioritize health and safety.”
Dr. Ayala added, “Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”
The Board did move wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will run from April 19th to June 26th, 2021