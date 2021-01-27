The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday, after months of high school athletics being paused, that winter sports can begin immediately.
The IHSA said the winter sports, which includes basketball among others, can begin practicing as soon as possible. Games can begin after seven days of practice.
Football will be able to begin practicing on March 3rd, while games will start being played on March 19th.
Spring sports will begin practicing on April 5th.
For a complete list of IHSA sports and when they will begin, you can click here.
Massac County Athletics Director Pat Clark says he's ecstatic that it's finally time to play.
"We're excited for our kids in all sports getting their opportunity to participate," Clark said. "I'm happy to see the IHSA was able to work everyone in to some resemblance of a season and give these kids something to look forward to."
Clark said area athletic directors will meet on Thursday to start putting schedules together. He said Massac County could very likely be playing basketball games by next Friday.