PADUCAH, KY -- The Illinois High School Association met on Monday afternoon in their regularly scheduled board of control meeting. Although no final decision was made on the future of sports in the state, the board did set a timetable for that final decision.
The IHSA is planning on meeting with state officials at some point before January 1st, at which point they will make final scheduling plans for winter sports.
“The board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far. The board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting IHSA sports early in 2021.”
It was back in October when Illinois Governor JB Pitzker classified most winter sports as high-contact events, and therefor not allowed to take place in the state.