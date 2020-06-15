CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois' boys' high school basketball tournament is returning to the Urbana-Champaign area, resuming a tradition that begin in 1919.
The Illinois High School Association voted Monday in a virtual meeting to return the tournament to the University of Illinois campus for the first time since 1995.
Peoria began hosting the tournament in 1996.
While praising Peoria for its passionate basketball fans, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement it was the right time to return the tournament to Champaign.
Anderson called the State Farm Arena one of the best in the country and the association is "excited to crown state champions there once again.''
The girls' basketball tournament will remain in Normal.