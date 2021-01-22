PADUCAH, KY -- During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced that all sports may begin in schools that are located in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
That would include all schools located in the southern Illinois area, which is region 5, that moved into phase 4 earlier this week.
Those sports included will be football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and several others.
Competition would be intra-regional and intra-conference. The IHSA is expected to make an announcement this afternoon that could feature more details.
The IHSA has next scheduled a meeting for January 27th, which is when the schedules for each season are expected to be announced.