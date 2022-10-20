PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, WPSD Local 6 will air the 2022 IHSA Prep Football Playoff Pairings Show on its digital channel 6.3.
The show will begin at 8pm and will last until 9pm as the brackets for the high school football playoffs are revealed.
If you are not sure how to find WPSD's digital channel 6.3, check below:
Over-the-air:
WPSD 6.3
Cable:
Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 233
Time Warner Cable (west KY and
northwest TN) Ch. 100
Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2
West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32
Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310
Murray City Cable Ch. 7
Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66
Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110
NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast
MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200
SEMO Communications (southeast MO)
Ch. 199
Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127
Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148
City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247
Dish Ch. 32
Spectrum Ch. 187