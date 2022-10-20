PADUCAH, KY -- On Saturday night, WPSD Local 6 will air the 2022 IHSA Prep Football Playoff Pairings Show on its digital channel 6.3.

The show will begin at 8pm and will last until 9pm as the brackets for the high school football playoffs are revealed.

If you are not sure how to find WPSD's digital channel 6.3, check below:

Over-the-air:

WPSD 6.3

Cable:

Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 233

Time Warner Cable (west KY and

northwest TN) Ch. 100

Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2

West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32

Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310

Murray City Cable Ch. 7

Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66

Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110

NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast

MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200

SEMO Communications (southeast MO)

Ch. 199

Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127

Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148

City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247

Dish Ch. 32

Spectrum Ch. 187