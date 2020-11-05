PITTSBURGH (AP) - Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense are growing more comfortable making it up as they go along.
The team went to an up-tempo, no-huddle approach in the second half last week against Baltimore.
It helped spark the Steelers to a 28-24 victory.
Roethlisberger likened it to playing "backyard football.''
The 17-year veteran gave most of the credit to the offense's success to his young wide receivers.
The Steelers have five receivers who are age 24 or younger.
Pittsburgh takes its 7-0 record to Dallas this weekend.