NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)-- Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and Iowa posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl's 24-year history by beating Kentucky 21-0.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories among Big Ten coaches with his 10th. Iowa got a bit of payback for last season's loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.
The Hawkeyes' defense outscored its offense, returning two interceptions for TDs in the second quarter. Kentucky finished the season losing for the third time in four games.