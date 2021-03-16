Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard anticipates a quick search to find a new men's basketball coach after the firing of Steve Prohm.
Pollard released a 10-minute video in which he discusses the reasons for letting Prohm go and the course forward.
Iowa State was 2-22 overall and 0-18 in Big 12 play.
It was the lowest win total since 1924-25 and the first winless conference season since 1936-37.
Pollard also knocked down speculation that a donor or group of donors volunteered to pay Prohm's $5 million buyout.