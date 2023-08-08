PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racer Isaiah Canaan has already cemented his legacy as a basketball player.
Most of that started with a stellar four year career at Murray State which produced conference championships, two conference players of the year, and two NCAA Tournament trips.
Now, Canaan is focused on finishing his professional playing career after 10 seasons playing in the NBA and overseas. But that career isn't quite over yet.
"My last couple of months have been crazy," Canaan said. "Finishing out the season strong. We ended up winning the Greek League, then lost the Euro League Championship at the buzzer. Then getting home to the family after being gone for eight months, nine months, then try to get as much rest as possible. Around this time is when you start going back to training again, getting ready for next season. I want my family to experience everything they can, while I got some time left. Who knows, I definitely got about four or five more years."