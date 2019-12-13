It has been one of the worst kept secrets in the Commonwealth this week, but today Murray State made it official as they announced the hiring of new football coach Dean Hood.
Hood's contract is for four years, running through the 2023 season, and will have a base salary of $190,000. Murray State's Board of Regents unanimously approved Hood's hire on Friday.
At the Regents' meeting, Murray State Athletics Director Kevin Saal said he was pleasantly surprised at the national interest in the job. Saal said he reached out to many people for guidance on the hire, including former Murray State coaches Houston Nutt and Mike Gottfried.
Hood has been at Kentucky the last two seasons as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He will stay on at UK through the Belk Bowl on December 31st. Prior to his time in Lexington, Hood was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky for eight seasons where he took the Colonels to the FCS playoffs three times, twice winning an Ohio Valley Conference championship.
In a statement today, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said quote: "I'm very happy for Dean to be named head coach at Murray State. I had great respect for Dean when he joined our staff, and that respect has continued to grow. He is a seasoned veteran whose work as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach has been a big part of our success. I wish him the best in this next chapter of his career."
Hood will be introduced at a news conference on campus Saturday at 2:00pm.