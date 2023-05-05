She’s one of the best hitters in the state this season.
And she’s doing it at one of the smallest schools.
Jayden Jackson is a senior at Christian Fellowship School, and she’s enjoying a nearly unprecedented season.
“The thing that most amazes me with Jayden is that she doesn’t just hit the ball, she’s a complete player.”
And the stats back it up.
Jackson is at the top of the state in batting average - hitting an incredible .732 at the plate in 18 games this season.
“It feels really good because I’ve worked so hard for this for years, and I’ve never really thought that I’d be able to accomplish anything, but it’s honestly because of my team and my coaches that I’ve been able to accomplish the things I have.”
Jackson is on a historic pace this year. She has a chance to break the state record in highest season batting average. That record is currently set at .709.
She can also set the career record for batting average of .560 set by Carlisle County’s Maddison Martin.
“It would feel really good because I’ve worked for this my whole life, and since I’m not going to play at the collegiate level, it would be nice to leave my mark somehow.”
But even with potential history on the horizon, Jackson said her main focus is winning games. Her coach, and father, has encouraged her to savor every last at-bat.
“I’ve just told her to enjoy every at-bat, and get the most out of it. She loves the challenge of hitting. She just wants to go up there every time she’s in the batter’s box, because she knows she just has a few more games left in her career, and have a quality at-bat every time.”
“I’ve never really cared about personal stats or anything. It’s always been more for my team and my friends, because they’ve given everything to me in sports. So, I want to give everything I have to them.”