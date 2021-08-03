BALTIMORE (AP) - With Lamar Jackson out at the beginning of training camp because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Baltimore Ravens are now getting more of a look at who might replace him in the event of an absence down the road.
Baltimore's backups, Trace McSorley, Robert Griffin III and Tyler Huntley, combined to attempt only 29 passes last season.
With Griffin gone, McSorley and Huntley are the main candidates to be the No. 2 option, and they're under more of a spotlight than expected with Jackson out.