MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Zion Webb passed for a touchdown and ran for two more to help Jacksonville State beat Murray State 28-14 to win the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title and clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs.
Webb finished 17-of-28 passing for 239 yards and added 12 carries for 65 yards.
Trae Berry had four receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1), which never trailed.
Webb scored on an 11-yard run midway through the first quarter and added a 1-yard TD to make it 14-0.
Preston Rice was 27-of-47 passing for 347 yards for Murray State (5-2, 5-2).
