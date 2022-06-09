PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State tabbed it's next men's golf coach on Thursday.
The program announced it's hiring Jacob Miller to lead the Racers next season.
Miller comes to the Racers from the Division II level. He spent four seasons at Tiffin University, where he led the Dragons to a team championship last season and won Coach of the Year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
He's had coaching stops at Marshall University and the University of Findlay.
Miller will replace previous coach Daniel DeLuca, who resigned last month after one season with the program.
He'll have a big challenge this season leading the Racers after they finished 7th out of nine teams in the OVC last season.