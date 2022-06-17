PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State men's golf program has a history of winning championships.
However, it has been a few years since those last championships.
That is where new head coach Jacob Miller comes in as the Racers are poised to enter the Missouri Valley Conference next season.
Miller spent the last four years at Tiffin University, where his team won a conference championship last year and he was named conference coach of the year.
He believes that success will carry over to Murray State.
"That is the thing about golf," Miller said. "You have 12 different guys on your team, you have 12 different ways to get better. So it is just getting to know each of the kids and seeing their stats, where they are struggling the most, which has the most growth. Working with them in the time being and seeing how much better we can get day to day and all get to our end goal. I think the ceiling is very high at Murray State. It is a great community and the resources are definitely there to hopefully bring home a Missouri Valley Conference. I know there are some great teams in the conference, but if we keep getting better I would love to go up against them in the next handful of years."