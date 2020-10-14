JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Tennessee Titans for a late-round pick.
The Jaguars sent a sixth-round pick in 2021 to the Titans for Correa and a seventh-round selection.
Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the day the team was preparing to release Correa.
Jacksonville was looking for depth at linebacker.
The Jaguars played without starter Myles Jack last week at Houston and lost backup Dakota Allen in the team's fourth straight loss.
Correa became expendable with the addition of veteran pass rushers Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney.