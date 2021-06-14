JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month.
Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp.
The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked last week.
Lawrence sat out all of Jacksonville's 11-on-11 drills Monday.
He got repetitions in some seven-on-seven situations.
Coach Urban Meyer says: "You yank a hamstring now, you're going to miss the early part of training camp. So we're just being cautious.''