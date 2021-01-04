The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired coach Doug Marrone a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss.
It was a move many thought owner Shad Khan should have made at the end of 2019.
But Khan gave Marrone another chance to make Jacksonville a playoff contender.
Marrone came up well short of the owner's expectations.
That made Khan's decision easy and expected.
The Jaguars canceled Marrone's season-ending news conference scheduled for Monday and planned to make Khan available on a conference call.
Marrone went 24-43 in four seasons.