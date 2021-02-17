CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract.
Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal.
To open a roster spot, the Cubs placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.
He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.