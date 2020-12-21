PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia's 33-26 loss at Arizona.
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will be under center for the third straight game when the Eagles visit Dallas on Sunday.
Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6.
Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.