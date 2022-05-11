PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman's Jack James and Marshall County's Halle Langhi were named this years Biokinetics/Local 6 Athletes of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.
James, a freshman at Tilghman, is a three sport athlete playing football, baseball and is on the wrestling team.
On the football field is where he excelled throwing for 2,849 yards and 35 touchdowns as the Blue Tornado made it to the KHSAA Class 3A State Championship game.
He is the youngest to win Athlete of the Year.
Langhi, who just finished her senior year at Marshall County, excelled on both he basketball court and volleyball court.
This past season, Langhi averaged 15.2 points per game and over seven rebounds per game. She was named Region One Player of the Year.
Langhi will be a walk-on for the Murray State Racers next season.