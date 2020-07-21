SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Utah Jazz will honor Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan by wearing a patch on their team jerseys and warmups when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Florida.
The patch will feature the number "1223."
That was the total number of wins during Sloan's 23 seasons in charge of the Jazz.
Sloan died in May of complications from Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
The team also plans to wear jerseys with a commemorative black strip and the same "1223'' design next season.
Other tributes will be announced later.