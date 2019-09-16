CARBONDALE, IL -- Just a little more than a year after taking over as Athletics Director at Southern Illinois, Jerry Kill stepped down to take a position on the football staff at Virginia Tech on Monday.
Kill will now take over as an assistant to Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.
Kill was originally brought in to SIU in 2018 as a special assistant to the chancellor, but took over as Athletics Director two months later.
"The opportunity to serve as an administrator at SIU has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and it was a difficult decision to leave so many wonderful friends and colleagues at Southern Illinois," Kill said in a press release from the school. "There is an outstanding leadership team in place within Athletics and I'm confident they will continue to build upon the foundation we've laid, allowing me to return to my passion, which is coaching football. I've tried to get away from football, but I just can't."
Kill spent most of his career as a college head coach, coaching SIU from 2001-2007, leading the Salukis to five straight NCAA FBS Playoff appearances.
He would then go on to Northern Illinois, then to Minnesota where he coached for five seasons.
In his time as AD, Kill replaced seven of the 11 head coaches at Southern Illinois, including new men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins.
"The one thing I think we all know is that Coach Kill does it his way," said SIU head football coach Nick Hill, who played for Kill at SIU. "He has a passion and goes at things 100 miles per hour and gets things done. It's been awesome having him around here. He's pushed me, made me better, as he's always gotten the best out of me, whether it was as a player or young coach. I think you need people in your life that will not always tell you what you want to hear, but push you to be at your best. Coach Kill does that for me."
Southern Illinois Chancellor John Dunn has appointed Liz Jarnigan as the schools new Athletics Director. Jarnigan joined SIU in 2018 and oversaw the department's internal operations.