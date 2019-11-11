Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW CONTINUES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES LIKELY...WITH ISOLATED HIGHER TOTALS TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND FAR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SCATTERED SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW ACCUMULATION MAY BE HIGHER ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES, AND LOWER ON AREA ROADS. HOWEVER SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP AS TEMPERATURES RAPIDLY FALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. &&

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY... BITTER, RECORD COLD IS FORECAST LATER TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. THE COMBINATION OF NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH AND TEMPERATURES BOTTOMING OUT FROM 13 TO 17 DEGREES, WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES FROM NEAR ZERO TO 5 ABOVE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. TUESDAY, HIGHS WILL ONLY RECOVER INTO THE MIDDLE 20S, WITH COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES CONTINUING. IN ADDITION, WITH THE BITTER COLD CONDITIONS, MANY AREA ROADS MAY STILL BE SLICK AND HAZARDOUS TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. PLEASE BE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE BITTER COLD AND POTENTIALLY SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS EARLY TUESDAY, IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTSIDE. PLEASE BUNDLE UP AND BE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE BITTER COLD CONDITIONS FOR THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.