The former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died.
The team says family friends informed them of his death Monday.
Son John Fassel, the special teams coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, told the Los Angeles Times his father was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died while being treated.
Fassel guided the Giants to three playoffs berth, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2001.
Fassel was the 1997 NFL coach of the year.
Fassel coached the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record.
Among his players was Michael Strahan, who called him "a great man, great coach.''
Jim Fassel was 71.