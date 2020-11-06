AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson will end his 19-year run as a seven-time NASCAR champion on Sunday in suburban Phoenix.
He is ranked sixth on the all-time wins list.
Johnson is also an off-track champion celebrated for his generosity.
The California native is ending the NASCAR grind and next year plans to run 14 IndyCar races as a 45-year-old rookie.
His reign of supremacy in NASCAR will likely never be challenged.
Johnson's success in the No. 48 Chevrolet was unprecedented with five consecutive titles.