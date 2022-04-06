PADUCAH, KY -- Longtime Mayfield football coach Joe Morris said on Wednesday night that will return as head coach of the Cardinals for the 2022 season.
This comes after Morris retired from teaching at Mayfield following the fall semester.
The head coaching position at Mayfield was then posted online as Morris mulled returning to the sideline or retiring after 23 years as head coach of the Cardinals.
During his career Morris' teams have complied a record of 271-54 to go along with six state championships.
His teams have also made 19 appearances in the state semifinals with a 12-7 record in those games.
Morris said on Wednesday that he is still undecided on how long he plans on continuing coaching.