PADUCAH, KY -- The John A. Logan Vols defeated Tallahassee Community College on Friday night 94-89 to advance to their first ever NJCAA National Championship game.

The Vols trailed 72-66 with 8:10 left to play in the game, but would go on to outscore the Eagles by nine down the stretch.

Curt Lewis lead JALC with 27 points in the game, while James Dent added 17 points off of the bench.

The Vols will now face either Indian Hills or Northwest Florida State in the NJCAA National Championship game at 1pm on Saturday in Hutchinson, KS.