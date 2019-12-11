John A. Logan got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Sydney Curry to rout Southeastern Illinois 91-54.
JALC shot 50% from the floor as four Vols scored in double-figures. Hopkinsville's Jamarion Sharp had four points, five rebounds, and six blocks for John A. Logan. Jalen Johnson, another Hopkinsville product who played at Murray State last year, had two points, five rebounds, and three assists on the night.
John A. Logan won their fourth-straight game to improve to 8-4 on the season. They'll host Wabash Valley on Saturday.