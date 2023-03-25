PADUCAH, Ky. -- John A. Logan College captured its first ever NJCAA National Championship on Saturday with a 73-70 win over Northwest Florida State.
In its first ever appearance in the title game, the Vols took down the defending national champs with a complete second half. Despite getting down by as much as 10 in the first half, Logan outscored the Raiders 34-27 in the second half.
John A. Logan’s Quimari Peterson was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Isaiah Stafford and Curt Lewis. Lewis led the way for the Vols in the championship with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Head coach Tyler Smithpeters guided his Vols to the title in his first season. John A. Logan won 31-straight games on the path to the championship win.