DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-1.
The Tigers have won three of five since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious postseason contention.
Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.
Spencer Turnbull (3-2) picked up the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five.
Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood (2-2) struggled in his return from the injured list, allowing eight baserunners while getting just four outs.